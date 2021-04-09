Charles Barkley roasts the Clippers for their lack of franchise success: “I’ve been poor and I’ve been rich, I’ve been skinny and I’ve been fat, and one thing I can tell you is that the Clippers have always sucked” | The SportsRush

Charles Barkley drops a hilarious comment about the Los Angeles Clippers showing us why he is the fans’ favorite analyst on TV.

The LA Clippers have been pretty good this season. After disappointing during their last playoff run, the team has looked to strengthen their bid for the 2021 NBA championship. Their recent acquisition of Rajon Rondo was a sign of just that as well.

The franchise isn’t one that has a rich history. In fact, the Clippers have never even made it to the Western Conference Finals as a team. But, while many have decided to look past this saddening fact, NBA great Charles Barkley showed no mercy in a hilarious statement he made.

Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Charles Barkley ruthlessly rips into the LA Clippers with a hilarious statement

In an earlier episode of TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’, Charles Barkley announced to the world that he didn’t believe the LA Clippers are contenders this season. So, when the franchise pulled off a tough win against the Phoenix Suns, many in the NBA community demanded an apology.

But, while the NBA great did give the team its props, when the time came for an ‘apology’, this is what he had to say.

“I’ve been poor, I’ve been rich, I’ve been skinny and I’ve been fat, I’ve been in the Hall of Fame, and one thing I can tell you is that the Clippers have always sucked.”

As you would expect, this statement made his co-hosts burst out laughing. And we have to say, we couldn’t help but join in. It is for hilarious takes like this that Charles Barkley is one of the NBA community’s favorite analysts.

But, while it may all be fun and games for the rest of us, the LA Clippers need to take exception. While the team has been doing well so far, they need to take this as added motivation to win it all this season.

And if they can’t do that, the backlash may just be far worse than just a funny roast on national television.