Charles Barkley stats for each season: One of the best players to never win a ring

Charles Barkley gained a reputation as one of the league’s top impressive rebounders. Despite standing less than a conventional forward forward, he had the strength and aggression to become one of the best rebounders. Barkley went from All-American power to Auburn, an 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA member, and future MVP.

Barkley is considered one of the best players to have never won a championship. He finished his career with at least 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists. When he retired, he was one of four players to complete it. His career also included winning two gold medals with the United States Olympic team, culminating in a very successful career in professional basketball.

Here are Charles Barkley’s stats and achievements…