Charles Barkley trolls Kenny Smith after UNC loses to Kansas

Charles Barkley guaranteed a Kansas victory over North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament championship game—and made sure Kenny Smith felt the loss of the Tar Heels.

After the Jayhawks defeated the Tar Heels 72-69 — and made the biggest comeback in men's NCAA Finals history Monday night — Barkley taunted his "Inside the NBA" co-host, who has been an All-American in North Carolina since 1983.

During the post-game broadcast, Smith appeared unharmed while Barkley sang to his ear, and danced to “YMCA”.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love gets emotional after defeat AP

Barkley relentlessly poked Smith and held onto his shoulders as he sat in grief.

Just two nights ago, Smith was whistling to a very different tune when His tar heels…