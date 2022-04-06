Charles Barkley Trolls UNC Alum Kenny Smith So Hardly Over the NCAA Title Game

Charles Barkley didn’t have Shaq to kick off during March Madness coverage this year, but he certainly had Kenny Smith.

During Monday’s NCAA title game between Kansas and North Carolina, Barkley lived his best life at the expense of Smith, a Tar Heels alum. After making a late basket by Kansas to take a 65–61 lead, Barkley turned to Smith and began dancing to “YMCA” by The Village People. Barkley, although he attended Auburn for college, predicted before the game that Kansas would win.

Take a look at the funny video where Smith had nothing and took his chair away from Barkley.