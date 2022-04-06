Charles Barkley’s taunting of Kenny Smith deserves the NCAA title trophy

The Associated Press

Tar Heels, Jayhawks enter NCAA title tussle with common roots

The story of college basketball can be traced largely from the grounds of Mount Orade on the Kansas campus, where the game’s inventor was also the school’s first coach, and from Heartland and down Tobacco Road to North Carolina, where there was much Its history has been made. Fogg Allen later took over the Jayhawks and coached a young man from southeastern Kansas named Dean Smith, who earned him a national championship before starting his coaching career. Smith became a Tar Heels legend during his tenure at Chapel Hill, leading North Carolina to a pair of national championships.