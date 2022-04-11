Charles Hamelin bids farewell to bronze, Kim Boutin subscribes to world silver

For the final competition of Hamelin’s career, the Canadian team formed by Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion finished on the third leg of the podium after finishing in 6 min 56 s 807/1000.
, Ultimately, the color of the medal didn’t matter. We lived the moments we wanted to live, with the crowd and boys, Anyway, the color we wanted was in Beijing a few weeks ago. ,
The Maple Leafs quartet were unable to maintain the lead in the final laps. They were passed first by the Dutch, then by the South Koreans, whom 6:56.709 . winners were crowned in