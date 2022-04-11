Charles Hamelin bids farewell to bronze, Kim Boutin subscribes to world silver

For the final competition of Hamelin’s career, the Canadian team formed by Jordan Pierre-Gilles, Steven Dubois and Pascal Dion finished on the third leg of the podium after finishing in 6 min 56 s 807/1000.

, Ultimately, the color of the medal didn’t matter. We lived the moments we wanted to live, with the crowd and boys, Anyway, the color we wanted was in Beijing a few weeks ago. , , a quote from Charles Hamelin, short track speed skater

The Maple Leafs quartet were unable to maintain the lead in the final laps. They were passed first by the Dutch, then by the South Koreans, whom 6:56.709 . winners were crowned in