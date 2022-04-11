Charles Hamelin retires with bronze medal

To end his career, Charles Hamelin won a bronze medal in the 5000 m relay at home in Montreal.

Charles Hamelin’s career ended at the World Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships in Montreal. The Saint-Julie athlete gave his last skating stroke in the final of the men’s 5000m relay this Sunday.

It was in front of his wife, his granddaughter Violet and the Quebec public that Charles Hamelin completed his last lap today.

Remember that the speed skater has been accumulating medals for almost 20 years: 6 Olympic podiums, 38 medals won at World Cups and 142 achieved at other World Cups.

