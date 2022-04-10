Charles Leclerc and Ferrari win

our life

Formula 1, Season 73, Episode 3. After a long absence of two years, Australian Grand Prix finally coming back F1 Calendar, with a brand new layout! The objective is simple, guarantee a breathtaking spectacle. The Albert Park circuit has therefore been greatly redesigned, partially simplified and widened, in addition to receiving a fourth DRS zone.

Lewis Hamilton but achieved all pole positions Albert Park Road since the introduction of V6 Hybrid In Formula 1. However, Britain converted these chances into victories only once. This was during the 31st edition of the Australian Grand Prix in 2015. So the advantage of pole position is really a no-go, on a circuit where strategy matters a lot.

This year, it will get more complicated given the performance of the seven-time world champion mercedes, The main duel must be orchestrated between