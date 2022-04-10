Charles Leclerc, Ferrari win second race of F1 season in Australia

Charles Leclerc became the first Ferrari driver since Fernando Alonso to complete a “Grand Slam” racing in Singapore in 2010.

MELBOURNE, Australia – Charles Leclerc’s confidence in the team’s prospects is growing from the race after Ferrari’s decisive victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

A Grand Prix billed as a showdown between Leclerc’s Ferrari and Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull ended with the Monaco driver as a one-sided winner.

The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship to 34 points, claiming his second win of the season after a win in the opening race of the season in Bahrain.

A crowd of 128,294 in Melbourne was treated to a landslide victory…


