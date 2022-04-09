Charles Leclerc on pole on the starting grid in Australia

It was Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc who took pole position at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix in 1.17.868, two tenths behind Monegasque Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and three tenths behind Sergio Pérez’s Red Bull.

Behind, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso complete the top ten on the provisional starting grid for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, this Sunday 10 April at 07:00 will begin. (Paris time).

Albon punished

Williams driver Alexander Albon fell three positions on the starting grid after receiving a penalty in the final competition race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia due to Lance Stroll’s collision with Aston Martin. The Thai qualified in 16th place on Saturday and should therefore start the race from 19th place on Sunday.

Latifi’s Crash

Driver…