Charles Leclerc wins again for Ferrari

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc claimed his second win of the Formula One season with a blistering, pole-to-flag victory at the Australian Grand Prix as Red Bull world champion Max Verstappen faces a "deja vu" with another retirement

Leclerc’s car dominated the advanced Albert Park circuit as Monegasque sealed his fourth career win by more than 20 seconds over Red Bull runner-up Sergio Pérez.

Third-placed George Russell took his second podium and first for Mercedes on an encouraging day for the struggling constructors’ champions.

“What race and what pace,” said a thrilled Leclerc on team radio, after finishing more than 20 seconds ahead of Perez in the 58-lap race.

“The car was incredible today, well done guys.”

Winner of…