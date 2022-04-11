Charles Leclerc wins for Ferrari at the Australian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc has completed an impressive weekend at Ferrari after converting his pole position into a sweeping victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc (source: getty)

The 24-year-old Leclerc extended his lead in the drivers’ championship by claiming his second win of the season after winning the opening race of the season in Bahrain.

Leclerc was able to catch Red Bull rival Max Verstappen during the opening laps and defended well mid-race under safety car conditions to pull away for a decisive 20.524-second victory.

Sergio Pérez progressed from a slow start to finish second with a combination of Mercedes’ George Russell, who secured his first podium finish for the season, and Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren pair Orlando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo…