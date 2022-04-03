Charlie Bird reaches Krogh Patrick’s summit as €1.5m raised for charity

Charlie Bird and his supporters reached the summit of Krogh Patrick in Mayo on Saturday afternoon in an effort to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and suicide charity Pieta.

According to the organisers, tens of thousands of people took part in the nearly 200 climbs with Charlie fundraisers around the world.

The charity campaign, led by broadcaster Mr Bird (72), who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, has already raised more than €1.5 million.

Mr. Bird’s wife, Claire, daughters, Orla…