Charlie Bird says over €2m raised through charity climbing

Retired RTE broadcaster Charlie Bird has said he is blown away by the response to his charity Mountain Climb which has raised over €2m so far.

The former chief news correspondent, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease last year, set himself the goal of going on top of Krogh Patrick at Mayo.

His challenge captured the public’s imagination and thousands of people yesterday completed their own ‘Climb with Charlie’ events in Ireland and beyond.

Ascents were conducted as far away as the Americas, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

Yesterday’s figures show the campaign has raised more than €1.6m for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and the mental health charity Pieta.

Today, Charlie said on Twitter that donations of over €2 million had been received.