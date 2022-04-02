Charlie Bird tops Krogh Patrick after raising €1m for charity

Charlie Bird and his supporter have reached the summit of Kroegh Patrick in Mayo after starting a trek on Saturday morning to raise money for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and suicide charity Pieta.

According to the organisers, thousands of people are taking part in about 200 climbs around the world today with the Charlie Fundraiser.

The charity campaign, led by broadcaster Mr Bird (72), who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, has already raised more than €1 million.

Mr. Bird’s wife was among those who visited the reek on Saturday morning.