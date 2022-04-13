Charlotte Crosby announces pregnancy with Jake Ankers

congratulation!

Geordie Shore Star Charlotte Crosby is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The reality star announced the good news with a heartwarming video on Instagram.

She wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine, it’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you…… I’m a kid.”

The pair went public with their romance last year, and have kept the relationship a secret.

The news comes six years after Crosby suffered a devastating ectopic pregnancy — which is when a fetus begins to develop outside the womb — after separating from her co-star and on-off boyfriend Gary Beadle. .

