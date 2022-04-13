Charlotte Crosby is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Anker

Charlotte Crosby’s Baby News

Geordie Shore Charlotte Crosby is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

She announced the news on Instagram with a video that includes clips of her positive pregnancy test, as well as footage from her ultrasound appointments.

The video also shows the moment she shared the exciting news with her parents, who were over the moon.

Her father can be heard saying, “I’ve never known him so happy, Jake.”

Charlotte captioned the video, ‘A moment I didn’t believe would ever be mine.’

‘It’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you…… I’m a kid’

His friends and family are congratulating him in the comments.

Scarlett Moffatt wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful,’ while Jacqueline Jossa…