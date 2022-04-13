Charlotte Crosby is pregnant! The star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Anker

Charlotte Crosby has announced that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The 31-year-old Geordie Shore star confirmed the good news in a heartwarming post she shared with her fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

It came just weeks after Charlotte announced that she and Jake may be engaged in the future, when she admitted that she might propose soon.

In her social media post, Charlotte shared the news in a video showing off her pregnancy test and also filmed herself sharing the good news with her family.

She wrote the caption: ‘A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine, it’s mine (and…