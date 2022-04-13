Charlotte Crosby, pregnant after previous ectopic pregnancy, leaves her afraid she will never be a mother

C Harlotte Crosby has confirmed that she is pregnant and ready to become a mother for the first time.

The former Geordie Shore star shared the exciting news with fans on social media that she is expecting a baby with boyfriend Jake Anker.

On Instagram on Tuesday evening, the 31-year-old posted a video montage that included a positive pregnancy test and going in for a Crosby scan.

The I’m A Celebrity winner also documented the moment she told her happy family that she was with baby.

Mother Letita burst into tears as she hugged her daughter, while dad Gary told Crosby’s partner: “I’ve never known him so happy Jake.”

Crosby captioned the video: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and I couldn’t be happier to share it…