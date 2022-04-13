Charlotte Crosby pregnant: Geordie Shore star expecting first child

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child (Picture: Instagram)

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The 31-year-old Geordie Shore star confirmed the good news on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her positive pregnancy test.

Along with a heartwarming video, in which she can be seen informing her family about the news of their baby, she wrote: ‘A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine.

‘It’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you…… I’m a kid [sic],

The video was filled with footage from the couple’s first scan, in which the mother-to-be can be heard saying: ‘Oh, that’s a small heartbeat’.

Charlotte was seen informing her emotional mother about this news.