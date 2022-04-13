Charlotte Crosby pregnant with first child with boyfriend Jake Anker

Geordie Shore star Charlotte announced the good news on Instagram with a heartwarming video of her telling relatives

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The Geordie Shore star announced the good news on Instagram with a heartwarming video of her telling her relatives.

She wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine, it’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you…… I’m a kid.”

An emotional video montage shows a pregnancy test revealing that Charlotte is pregnant, prompting her to hug and kiss her boyfriend, Jake.

Charlotte is then seen attending a scan as she…