Charlotte Crosby pregnant with first child with boyfriend Jake Anker

Geordie Shore star Charlotte announced the good news on Instagram with a heartwarming video of her telling relatives
video loading
video unavailable
Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.
The Geordie Shore star announced the good news on Instagram with a heartwarming video of her telling her relatives.
She wrote: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine, it’s mine (and Jake) and I couldn’t be happier to share it with all of you…… I’m a kid.”
An emotional video montage shows a pregnancy test revealing that Charlotte is pregnant, prompting her to hug and kiss her boyfriend, Jake.
Charlotte is then seen attending a scan as she…
Read Full News