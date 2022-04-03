Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the title

Ronda Rousey uses an ankle lock on Charlotte Flair. credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey suffered her first pinfall loss in WWE as Charlotte Flair retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

The match was full of shenanigans as Ronda Rousey thought she had won the match before referee Charles Robinson waved a three-count as Charlotte stepped on the rope. After a referee collision, Robinson missed to tap out Charlotte. Charlotte hits back in the face with a boot, surprisingly wins the match As a +425 underdog Against heavy favorite Rousey (-800).

Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair Build Fail Flat

Ronda Rousey is back A boon for WWE’s businessWith the increase in viewership and ticket sales whenever the former UFC megastar…