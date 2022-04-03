Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

After Cody Rhodes’ surprise return to WWE to face Seth Rollins, WrestleMania 38 continued with the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. After the subsequent respective entries, the match began.

The two opponents countered by submission attempts, and especially an ankle lock by Rousey, by Charlotte, who was able to throw Ronda out of the ring. For several minutes, the two women continued their submission efforts, one after the other, including one powerful spear from Flair, apart from separate takes.

In a different rhythm, Ronda and Charlotte exchanged strikes until Charlotte, sitting on the third rope, performed an arm drag takedown on Charlotte. However, the arm bar’s attempt was inconclusive, forcing the challenger to innovate. Coming back to him…