LATEST

Charlotte Hornets finish 4-2 road trip with win over Bucks

Avatar
By
Posted on
Charlotte Hornets finish 4-2 road trip with win over Bucks

Apr 9, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reaches for the ball controlled by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Bridges scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets wrapped up a key road swing with a 127-119 victory against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The backcourt duo of Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier each supplied 20 points as the Hornets went 4-2 on the trip.

The Bucks played their third straight game without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s dealing with knee soreness. They’re 3-4 this season when he hasn’t played. Milwaukee played without its four top scorers — and five players who average in double-figures scoring this season.

Jalen McDaniels aided Charlotte’s attack with 19 points, P.J. Washington had 18 points, and reserve center Cody Zeller contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Graham took only 3-point shots, making 6 of 12. Bridges made four 3-pointers and Rozier each and Washington hit three apiece. Charlotte was 19 of 50 from long range.

The Bucks have dropped three games in a row. They’re 3-6 in their last nine games.

Rookie Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 24 points. Jeff Teague tacked on 19 points, followed by Bryn Forbes (18), rookie Sam Merrill (13), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (12) and rookie Mamadi Diakite (10). Bobby Portis had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bucks were also without Jrue Holiday (left knee), Khris Middleton (right knee), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (right hip) sitting out.

Lopez didn’t play for the first time this season after starting the other 51 games. Middleton and DiVincenzo both had 50 starts. Newcomer P.J. Tucker remains out with a calf ailment.

While much of the offensive firepower was missing for the Bucks, they also had trouble at the defensive end. Charlotte scored at least 32 points in each of the first three quarters.

The Hornets, who had lost in their last six visits to Milwaukee, were racking up assists. They finished with 35 assists on 44 field goals.

The Hornets made 10 shots from 3-point range in the first half in building a 66-55 lead. Bridges scored 17 points. Charlotte was 14-for-14 on first-half free throws, helping overcome the impact of nine turnovers.

Milwaukee shot only 39.6 percent in the first half, and 31.6 percent from long range.

–Field Level Media

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
853
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
851
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
816
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
792
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
778
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
743
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
705
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
663
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
663
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top