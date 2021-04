Charmasukh Meri Padosan Web Series Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Charmasukh Meri Padosan Wiki Launch Date Apr 16, 2021 Style Drama | Romance Season 1 Language Hindi OTT Platform Eye App Origin Nation India Taking pictures Location Banner/Manufacturing Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd. Director Roy Charmasukh Meri Padosan Actors Identify with Wiki Unika Ray – as – Soumya Lakshya Handa – as – Vicky Neha Mandal – as – Bai

Charmasukh Meri Padosan is a newly launched Indian Hindi language romantic net collection. The online collection is all set to launch on OTT platform Ullu. If you’re actually excited to know extra particulars about Ullu new net collection Charmasukh Meri Padosan then listed below are full particulars in regards to the Charmasukh Meri Padosan Launch Date. Discover out extra data associated to the plot and forged of Ullu Charmasukh Meri Padosan.