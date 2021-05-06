Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Episodes Reviews Ullu Web Series Check Actress Real Name Star Cast

One of the most fascinating series Charmsukh is back with another sensational story. As all of us know that Ullu OTT Platform is extremely famous for releasing such romantic and bold content. Apart from this, Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki is an upcoming Indian web series from Ullu that increasing the excitement among viewers and fans. Now, it will be extremely brilliant to watch the astonishing web series in which some reputed and famous personalities appearing in the lead roles. The makers are also very excited to see the response of the public on the web series.

The Hindi Language web series will be very soon hitting the internet to entertain all the fans. Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki will be releasing on 7th May 2021 The lead role of the web series played by a very prominent and beautiful actress named Jinnie Jazz and Muskan Agaarwal. Let us tell you that Charmsukh already famous across the country and collect huge applause from the audience. Now, it will be another web series on the list of the most romantic web series. The trailer of the most fascinating web series already released on the official OTT Platform and social media handles of Ullu App.

If we talk about the story of the web series then it is very entertaining and showing the life of a family. In a family, daughters-in-law get an Atta mixer machine as a gift to the house. After the lady gets a new user to the machine then all the things take a turn that totally stunned all the viewers. In the trailer, Jinnie Jazz playing the role of a daughter-in-law who caught by her uncle while using the machine in a different way. After that, her uncle trying to come close to her and she also agreed to her uncle to fulfill their sexual desires with her.

Now, the web series will be going to release on the Ullu OTT Platform to entertain all the viewers who want to watch the new romantic and erotic web series. The Ullu OTT Platform going to add another beautiful web series named Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki on 7th May 2021. The web series will be full of drama, romance, and genuine stories in which all the lead roles totally bring the heat to amuse the entire audience. So, if you want to watch the web series then it will be going to take its grand release on the Ullu OTT Platform.