Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Episodes Reviews Ullu Web Series Full Star Cast Actress Real Name

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki is a popular web series among fan following of Ullu App. After the success of various web series, it is one of the success stories of this entertainment app. Official Trailer video has been stream on YourTube at the official channel of Ullu. This time they going to premiere Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 2 with the marvellous actors of the story. Here are the all episodes along with the complete details.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Trailer

The trailer has been released and got so many likes within few hours. Even the reaction of fans is not stopped there and they commented below the video and show the excitement about this upcoming latest Ullu Web Series. You should also watch it on YouTube for free and like the video you impressed by the acting of Jennie Jaaz.

Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 2 Story

Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 2 story is all about a lady who has a seductive look and can attract anyone within a second. This time also the actress is ready to grab your attention and don’t allow you to leave the screen without completing the whole story.

Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 2 Cast

Now it’s time to discover the cast and crew of this web series. According to the available details, the star cast will be same as previous part 1 of this story. You will enjoy the amazing acting of all-time favorite Jinnie Jaaz and this time as the double dose of entertainment Muskan Aggarwal also join her to celebrate the upcoming success of Aate ki Chakki Part 2. Even not only the actress but in this web series you can enjoy the performance of male actors as well who will give amazing acting throughout the story.

Jannie Jaaz

Muskan Aggarwal

Watch Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 2 Episodes Online

If you are willing to watch Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 1 or 2 then please download the App from the Google Play store. But even you can enjoy it on the official Ullu website also where you can watch previous web series as well after subscription.

Charmsukh Aate ki Chakki Part 2 Release Date

The web series will be released on 14th May 2021 on the Official Ullu App. To watch Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 you need to have a subscription. So get your subscription now through the official website. For more info stay in touch with us.