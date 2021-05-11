Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Ullu Web Series 2021 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Ullu Web Series 2021:

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2, is the latest ullu web series that is releasing on 14 May 2021 on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Ullu Web Series Storyline:

In previews season of charmsukh aate ki chakki, both the daughter in-laws are using the wheat grinder for pleasure. But in this season, they are using this grinder for making money. They are starting their own wheat grinding shop in their own house. What happens next. Watch this web series on the ullu app.

Name Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Genre Drama, Romance OTT Platform Eye App Language Hindi Release date 14 May 2021 Season 2 Number of episodes 2 Director SSK

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Ullu Web Series Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role Played Photo Jinnie jaaz Badi bahu Muskan Agrawal Choti Bahu Mukesh Kapani Sasur Raghuvendra Pratap Singh Vimal

