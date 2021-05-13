Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki ( Part 2 ) ULLU Web Series Watch Online, Review, Cast Real Name Wiki, Bio!

The most erotic and sensational OTT Platform Ullu app is back with the next part of Charamsukh “Aate Ki Chakki Part 2” for the entertainment purpose of the spectators. After watching the massive hit of part 1 the makers of the web series is back with 2nd part. Even the spectators are also waiting to watch the web series on their phone and PC screens. This app is popularly known for the bold and erotic web series which is highly watched by the separate fan base and the disclaimer also mentions that this web series is only made for category 18 above. In this article, we are sharing the details of the upcoming web series along with the storyline, star cast, releasing date, and reviews.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 ULU Web Series Episode

The genre of the web series is romance, drama and this second part begins the continuation of the 1st part. As the viewers already watched in the previous part that daughters-in-law use the Atta grinder machine for their pleasure in life and in the second part the big daughter in law asks his father-in-law they can use the grinder for the selling the Atta in the village as nobody has this kind of machine in their house and they can use this machine for making money.

His father agrees on this and then starts making money with it and open the wheat grinding shop but also uses it to full fill her desire. The second daughter-in-law also wants to use the machine and in this order, she tells her sister-in-law that she also wants to sell atta and the villager will decide with whom they want to grind their wheat. A night the big daughter-in-law catches her younger daughter-in-law with the offensive use of the machine and then both start using the machine together but suddenly their father-in-law enters the room and finds both his daughters-in-law in an offensive manner. Now what will be the reaction of their father is quite interesting to watch.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Cast

Jinnie Jaaz played the role of Badi Bahu

Muskan Agarwal played the role of Choti Bahu

Mukesh Kapani played the role of Sasur

Raghuvendra Pratap Singh played the role of Vimal

Release Date and Streaming Platform of “Aate Ki Chakki Part 2”:-

This web series will be streaming on the ULLU App on Friday 14th May 2021 and the viewers already know that it’s a paid subscription app, but those who are watching it for the first time need to buy the subscription first and always tries to download the series from the official and original app.

Trailer and Reviews of “Aate Ki Chakki Part 2”: –

The trailer of the web series is already released by the official page of the ULLU app on the Youtube channel on 11th May but this time the caption is not available due to the Age-restricted video but still, it gained more than 570,884 views and 12k likes which is clearly pointing out that the fans are eagerly waiting to watch this series and just like the 1st part it will also be successful in the same manner.