Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki (Part 2) ULUU Web Series Watch Online

The most erotic and sensational OTT platform owl app for the purpose of entertaining the audience is back with “Aaat Ki Chakki Part 2” next part of Charmusukh. The makers of the web series are back with Part 2 after watching the huge hit of Part 1. Even viewers are waiting to watch the web series on their phones and PC screens.

The app is popular for the bold and erotic web series, which is highly viewed by a different fan base and the disclaimer also mentions that this web series is only made for the top 18 category. In this article, we are sharing the details of the upcoming web series along with the story, star cast, release date and reviews.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 ULU Web Series Episode

The genre of the web series is romance, drama and this second part starts a continuation of part 1. As viewers have already seen in the previous part that daughters use the Atta Grinder machine for their happiness in life and in another part the elder daughter-in-law asks her father-in-law if they can use the mill to sell or No, there is no such machine in one’s house as Atta in the village and they can use this machine to make money.

His father agrees and then starts earning money with him and opens a wheat grinding shop but also uses it to fulfill his wish. The second daughter-in-law also wants to use the machine and in this order, she tells her sister-in-law that she also wants to sell Etah and the villagers will decide with whom they want to grind their wheat.

One night the elder daughter-in-law grabs her younger daughter-in-law with the objectionable use of the machine and then the two start using the machine together but suddenly their father-in-law enters the room and finds both of their daughters -beginning objectionably . It is quite interesting to see what his father’s reaction will be now.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Cast

Jeannie Zazz plays Badi Bahu

Muskan Agarwal played the role of Choti Bahu

Mukesh Kapani played the role of Sasur

Raghuvendra Pratap Singh played the role of Vimal

Release Date and Streaming Platform “Flour Grinder 2”: –

This web series will be streaming on the ULLU app on Friday 14 May 2021 and viewers already know that it is a paid subscription app, but those who are watching it for the first time need to buy a subscription first and always download the series Let’s try from the official and original app.

Trailer and Reviews of “Aate Ki Chakki Part 2”: –

The trailer of the web series has already been released on May 11 by the official page of the ULLU app on the Youtube channel, but this time the caption is not available due to the age-restricted video, but still, it was viewed more than 570,884 times and The 12k choice which is clearly indicating that fans have been waiting impatiently to watch this series and like part 1 it will succeed in the same way.