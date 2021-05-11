Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress & Watch Online

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Web Series: Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 is the upcoming web series from Ullu App in their popular series Charmsukh. Ullu App is known for its bold and erotic content through its App. Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 web series will feature Jinnie Jazz and Muskan Agarwal in the lead roles. Jinnie Jazz was seen in Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein. Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 web series release date is 14th May and it is available to be streaming online by Ullu App & website. While the first part of the Aate Ki Chakki web series released on 7th May 2021.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Web Series Story

The web series plot revolves around a family with two daughters-in-law. When the love-starved daughters-in-law of the house face tribulations using the manually operated aatte ki chakki, their father-in-law gifts them an electric flour mill. Soon the women are drawn to the alternate usage of the vibrating machine to quench their thirst for love.

The second part of web series is carry forward of the previous story where the daughters-in-law decide to earn some money by running an Aata ki chakki because in that village no one had an electric flour mill. While running the chakki the daughters-in-law use it to quench their satisfaction, while doing that the father-in-law saw both of them. To know what will happen next watch the Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 web series on Ullu App from 14th May.

The trailer of the Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 web series released today by Ullu App “Tanha raaton mein armaan machal rahe hai, Ishq ki bechaini mein do jism pighal rahe hai. Charmsukh “Aate Ki Chakki Part 2”

Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Charmsukh Web Series Details

Title Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 – Charmsukh Cast Jinnie Jaaz (Badi Bahu), Muskan Agrawal (Choti Bahu), Mukesh Kapani (Sasur), Raghuvendra Pratap Singh (Vimal) Genre 18+, Erotic, Romance, Drama Type Web Series Series Charmsukh Directed by SSK Release Date 14th May 2021 Online Video Platform Eye App Language Hindi Country India

Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Charmsukh Web Series Trailer

source link

Related