Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Ullu Web Series 2021 | Cast, Wiki, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Ullu Web Series 2021:

Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app. Aate ki chakki released on 7 May 2021 on ullu app.

Storyline:

The story of a house in where the daughter-in-law grinned wheat from hand. Then the electric wheat grinder comes into the house. But this grinder used by daughter law for self-satisfaction. What happens next? Watch full web series on ullu app.

Full Information:

Name Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh Genre Drama, romance OTT Platform Eye app Language Hindi Release date 7 May 2021 Season 1 Number of episodes 2 Director Will update soon

Cast:

In this charmsukh web series jinnie jazz and muskan Agrawal played the lead role. Jinnie is one of the most loved actresses in the ullu web series.

Actors/Actress Name Roles Photo Jinnie jazz Daughter in law Muskan Agrawal Choti bahu

Trailer:

Note: Always download all web series from the original and official ullu app. Avoid using pirated movie websites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u, downloadhub, katmoviehd, filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza etc. Also, avoid pirated movie and web series telegram channels.

