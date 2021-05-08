Charmsukh Degree Wala Teacher Ullu Web Series 2020 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Charmsukh Degree Wala Teacher Ullu Web Series 2020:

Charmsukh Degree Wala Teacher is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app. This web series released on 29 October 2020 on the ullu app.

Charmsukh Degree Wala Teacher Storyline:

A young girl struggling to pass her degree exams will be married off by her father if she fails. To escape from that situation, she decides to take private tuitions from a professor suggested by her friend. Little did she know that the choice she made will land her into a situation wherein she will be forced to choose between a degree certificate and her dignity.

Full Information:

Name Charmsukh Degree Wala Teacher Genre Drama, Romance OTT Platform Eye App Language Hindi Release date 29 October 2020 Season 1 Number of episodes 1 Director Pravin Raja

Charmsukh Degree Wala Teacher Ullu Web Series Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role Played Photo Priya sachan Dolly Anwar Fatehan | Trustee Abhay G Shankar Gupta Sir Mahima Gupta Puja

