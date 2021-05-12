Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat Ullu Web Series 2020 | Wiki, Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat Ullu Web Series 2020:

Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app. This web series released on 6 September 2020 on the ullu app.

Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat Storyline:

Young Archana has a dream to marry a prince charming and have a very exciting first night. She got lucky and marries the one, but the first night turns into the worst dream of her life leaving her in chaos. Find out the journey of a girl to the survival of her life in the full episode of Charmsukh, “Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat”.

Full Information:

Name Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat Genre Drama, Romance OTT Platform Eye App Language Hindi Release date 6 September 2020 Season 1 Number of episodes 1 Director Shubhobroto Sengupta

Charmsukh Ek Khwaab Suhaagrat Ullu Web Series Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role Played Photo Nitesh Mishra Husband Pallavi Mukherjee Wife

