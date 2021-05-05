Charmsukh Flat 69 Ullu Web Series 2020 | Cast, Wiki, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Charmsukh Flat 69 Ullu Web Series 2020:

Charmsukh Flat 69 is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app.

Storyline:

Garima shifts to her sister’s flat where she is living with her boyfriend and friends. With unvarying parties happening almost every day, intoxication and drunkenness now become a routine for all; specially Garima who freaks out completely. Will she be able to get out of this pretentious trap of delusions and get-togethers? Watch Charmsukh – “Flat 69”

Full Information:

Name Charmsukh Flat 69 Genre Drama, Romance OTT Platform Eye app Language Hindi Release date 2 October 2020 Season 1 Number of episodes 2 Director SSK

Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role Played Photo Thea D’souza Garima Shalini Sahay Jonita Lolit phulwani Sidharth

Note: Always download all web series from the original and official ullu app. Avoid using pirated movie websites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u, downloadhub, katmoviehd, filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza etc. Also, avoid pirated movie and web series telegram channels.

