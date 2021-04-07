ENTERTAINMENT

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2) Cast, Release Date, and Watch Online

Jinnie jaaz

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2) is the latest Indian OTT web series, releasing on Ullu App and website. The lead Cast of the web series includes Jinnie Jazz. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Ullu app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 9 April 2021. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein All Episodes web series is directed by Roopesh Rai. Ullu Studio is the producer of the web series. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein is divided into 2 parts. Part 2 will be releasing this 9 April 2021. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the Charmsukh web series on Ullu app.

Jane Anjane Mein 4 continuous where part 3 ends. The Father in law comes to live with his son and daughter-in-law (Jinnie Jaaz) permanently this time. The intensity of romance between father-in-law and daughter-in-law hikes every moment. She continuous to cheat her husband for her father-in-law.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2) Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein
Director SSK
Producer Roopesh Rai
Written by/Story SSK
Screenplay SSK
Production Company Ullu Production app Mumbai
Lead Cast Jinnie Jaaz (Chandani)
Sima Pari (Mother-In-law)
Deepak Dutt Sharma (Sasur Ji)
Meet Arora (Husband)
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music Rajesh
Cinematographer Rajesh
Releasing Date 9 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Ullu

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2) Trailer

Ishq ke aaghosh mein chhayi hai madhoshi, Dastak de rahi hai ek khamoshi. “Jane Anjane mein – 4 Part 1”.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2) Web Series Cast and Details

Jinnie Jaaz: Chandani

Deepak Dutt Sharma: Sasur Ji
Meet Arora: Husband

Where to watch Ullu Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2)?

Legally you can watch Jane Anjane Mein 4 (Part 2) web series at Ullu app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

