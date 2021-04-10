ENTERTAINMENT

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 2 Ullu Web Series Full Episode Actress Name Images Wiki Bio – trendykendy

Avatar
By
Posted on
Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 2 Ullu Web Series Full Episode Actress Name Images Wiki Bio - trendykendy

Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 is the latest Hindi web series that will release on the Ullu app. This is the fourth part and first season that features some of the famous names such as Jinnie Jazz and Deepak Dutt Sharma in the lead cast. Watch Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 web series full episodes online on Ullu app. Also, check Jane Anjane Mein star cast name, trailer, wiki.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Ullu Web Series

Name: Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein (2021)
Season: 4 (Part 1)
Type: Web Series
Online Video Platform: ULLU
Language: Hindi
Streaming Date: 26 March 2021
Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Story

The story of the latest web series is revolving around the same story that happens between father-in-law and daughter-in-law. But this time, makers will show a different story where a young guy who stays in their home for a week will watch him on the bed. He reveals about a case of an illicit affair or he will implicate them, this is the craze of the story.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Ullu Web Series Cast

Viewers will watch some of the popular star cast in the latest Ullu web series. Here is the full star cast name list.

Jinnie Jazz
Deepak Dutt Sharma

Ullu is one of the prominent OTT platforms that always comes up with unique and entertaining stories. Here are some of the hot web series name, Palang Tod (Caretaker, Mom & Daughter, Bekaboo Dil, Shor, Double Dhamaka), Charmsukh (Jane Anjane Mein, Chawl House, Pyaas, Promotion, Role Play), Kavita Bhabhi, Riti Riwaj (Pinjara, Taala Chaabi, Haldi) and a lot of others.

Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Release Date

The series is all set to release on 26th March 2021 on the official Ullu app.

You can download this app from Google Play Store or Apple Store for your following devices.

Also Read: Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 2 Part 2 All Episodes Review Cast Online On Ullu App

Stay tuned with us for more latest update and news.

