Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 2 Ullu Web Series Full Episode Actress Name Images Wiki Bio – trendykendy

Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 is the latest Hindi web series that will release on the Ullu app. This is the fourth part and first season that features some of the famous names such as Jinnie Jazz and Deepak Dutt Sharma in the lead cast. Watch Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 web series full episodes online on Ullu app. Also, check Jane Anjane Mein star cast name, trailer, wiki.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Ullu Web Series

Name: Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein (2021)

Season: 4 (Part 1)

Type: Web Series

Online Video Platform: ULLU

Language: Hindi

Streaming Date: 26 March 2021

Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Story

The story of the latest web series is revolving around the same story that happens between father-in-law and daughter-in-law. But this time, makers will show a different story where a young guy who stays in their home for a week will watch him on the bed. He reveals about a case of an illicit affair or he will implicate them, this is the craze of the story.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Ullu Web Series Cast

Viewers will watch some of the popular star cast in the latest Ullu web series. Here is the full star cast name list.

Jinnie Jazz

Deepak Dutt Sharma

Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Release Date

The series is all set to release on 26th March 2021 on the official Ullu app.

