Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 web series, Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

India’s popular OTT platform again come with a sequel of popular web series Charmsukh Jane Anjane Me. Ullu made this series to attract Indian youth and gain subscriber base. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 is released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Bhojpuri language. Charmsukh series help to make Ullu more popular OTT platform. Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 part one released on 26th March on Ullu app and website both platform.Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Cast :- It cast includes Jannie Jazz, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Lalit Dixit and Dinesh Vidya. Jannie Jazz is popular actress who associate with many OTT platform. Audiance like Jannie Jazz acting and she has mass fan following.

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1 Story : – Sasurji’s sprint for the medal named Chandni hits a hurdle yet again when young guest makes a few days stop. The young boy records a video of Chandni’s fling with sasurji and blackmails her to sleep with him. Witness the satisfaction of Chandni in his youthful arms that makes the Sasurji fume with jealousy in ‘Jane Anjane Mein 4 Part 1’!

Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Wiki Release Date Mar 26, 2021 Genre Drama Season 5 Language Hindi OTT Platform Eye App Origin Country India Shooting Location Banner/Production Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd. Director SSK Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein 4 Actors Name with Wiki Jinnie Jazz – as – Wife Deepak Dutt Sharma – as – Sasur ji Lalit Dixit – as – Husband Dinesh Vidya – as – Devar Ji