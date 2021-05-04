Charmsukh Sauda Ullu Web Series 2019 | Cast, Wiki, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

Charmsukh Sauda Ullu Web Series:

Charmsukh Sauda is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app.

Storyline:

A helpless father is forced to surrender his daughters to a man in return for a hefty loan. Life was all happy in the beginning until one day the man began to show his true colors and soon everything went out of control for both the sisters. Will they ever overcome the trap of sorrow and humiliation? To know, watch the journey of two sisters in Charmsukh -Sauda.

Full Information:

Name Charmsukh Sauda Genre Drama, romance OTT Platform Eye app Language Hindi Release date 22 November 2019 Season 1 Number of episodes 1 Director Gaurav Panjwani

Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role played Photo Rohit Sharma Hironmoe Ira Soni Sumedha Trisha Choudhary Apeksha

Note: Always download all web series from the original and official ullu app.

