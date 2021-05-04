Charmsukh Sauda Ullu Web Series 2019 | Cast, Wiki, Actress, Release Date, Watch all episodes online Free

ENTERTAINMENT

Charmsukh Sauda Ullu Web Series:

Charmsukh Sauda is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app.

Storyline:

A helpless father is forced to surrender his daughters to a man in return for a hefty loan. Life was all happy in the beginning until one day the man began to show his true colors and soon everything went out of control for both the sisters. Will they ever overcome the trap of sorrow and humiliation? To know, watch the journey of two sisters in Charmsukh -Sauda.

Full Information:

Name Charmsukh Sauda
Genre Drama, romance
OTT Platform Eye app
Language Hindi
Release date 22 November 2019
Season 1
Number of episodes 1
Director Gaurav Panjwani

Cast:

Actors/Actress Name Role played Photo
Rohit Sharma Hironmoe
Ira Soni Sumedha
Trisha Choudhary Apeksha

Note: Always download all web series from the original and official ullu app. Avoid using pirated movie websites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u,  downloadhub, katmoviehd,  filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza etc. Also, avoid pirated movie and web series telegram channels.

source link

