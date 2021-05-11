Charmsukh Telephone Booth Ullu Web Series 2020

Charmsukh Phone Sales space Ullu Net Sequence 2020:

Charmsukh Phone Sales space is an Indian internet collection that’s launched on the ullu app. The style of this ullu internet collection is Drama, romance. You may watch all episodes of this internet collection on the ullu app. This internet collection launched on 17 December 2020 on the ullu app.

Charmsukh Phone Sales space Ullu Net Sequence Storyline:

Couple in a long-distance relationship related by a phone sales space, spending time on calls. A few of their info leaks and the couple lands into bother. Furthermore, the lady turns into a sufferer of fraud. How will they emerge from the entice of a phone sales space? Watch now.

Full Data:

Identify Charmsukh Phone Sales space Style Drama, Romance OTT Platform Eye App Language Hindi Launch date 17 December 2020 Season 1 Variety of episodes 1 Director Amit Khanna

Charmsukh Phone Sales space Ullu Net Sequence Forged:

Actors/Actress Identify Function Performed Photograph Rimjhim Das Amita Rajat Bhasin Karan Gaurav Sharma Jeet

Observe: All the time {download} all internet collection from the unique and official ullu app. Keep away from utilizing pirated film web sites like Tamilrockers, hdhub4u, downloadhub, katmoviehd, filmy4wap, 1Tamilmv.win, Filmywap, Khatrimaza and so on. Additionally, keep away from pirated film and internet collection telegram channels.

