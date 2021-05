Charmsukh Trapped is an Indian web series that is released on the ullu app. The genre of this ullu web series is Drama, romance. You can watch all episodes of this web series on the ullu app.

A romantic couple got trapped and became a victim of blackmail due to their careless behavior. An evil-minded blackmailer took advantage of their carelessness and created havoc in their life. How will they escape from this situation? Watch Charmsukh, “Trapped” and find out.