Chase Elliott endorses a repeat on Circuit of the Americas. sportsexchange

AUSTIN, TX – Sunny skies and warm weather forecast to welcome the NASCAR Cup Series when the circuit arrives in Austin, Texas for Sunday’s Ecopark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR radios) Is. of America.
Race teams are eager to check out the new 2022 Racing Package on the Road Course event ahead of schedule – only the second time the series has competed there.
And judging by the stellar performance of the new next gen car in the first five races of the season, there are high hopes. Five different drivers – all under the age of 30 – have won the first five races; Rookie Austin Sindrick (Daytona),…