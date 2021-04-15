Chase Sherman Career Earnings

LATEST

Could 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Chase Sherman (purple gloves) reacts after defeating Ike Villanueva (blue gloves) throughout UFC Battle Evening at VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment. Obligatory Credit score: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports activities

* denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights solely – doesn’t embrace undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on on an occasion identify for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

UFC Battle Evening: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – L (Ledet) – $12,500 ($10,000 to point out, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Battle Evening: Rodriguez vs Penn – Jan 15/17 – L (Harris) – $12,500 ($10,000 to point out, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 211 – Could 13/17 – W (Coulter) – $72,500 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Battle of the Evening bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – In (Grabowski) – $42,500 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Battle Evening: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – L (Abdurakhimov) – $24,500 ($22,000 to point out, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Battle Evening: Barboza vs Lee – Apr 21/18 – L (Willis) – $27,000 ($22,000 to point out, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Evening: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – L (Sakai) – $27,000 ($22,000 to point out, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)*

UFC Battle Evening: Smith vs Teixeira – Could 13/20 – W (Villanueva) – $33,000 ($14,000 to point out, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 struggle week incentive pay)

Whole Profession Earnings: $251,500

