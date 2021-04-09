Chathur Mukham Malayalam Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers For Free Download – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

Chathur Mukham Malayalam Movie: The latest Malayalam movie Chathurmukham falls prey to piracy, the full movie was leaked online on many torrent websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Isaimini, 1TamilMV.win, and Filmywap. Chathur Mukham Movie download link was even available on the Telegram app. It was uploaded in all qualities including 720p, 1080p, and Full HD. Tamilrockers is responsible for leaking ChathurMukham Malayalam movie online for free download.

⁣On the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company ‘KH House of Khaddar’. He said that he got the spark for this idea during his recent election campaign particularly after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After looking at their difficulties especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a khadi branding company with many international designers and promote handloom products. Indian fashion costume designer Amritha Ram is also a part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

WATCH CHATHURMUKHAM MOVIE ON THEATRES

DISCLAIMER: We request our users to watch movies on theatres or official streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar. Don’t support or use pirated websites like 1TamilMV, Jio Rockers, Lookmovies, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Moviesda, Filmywap, Khatrimaza to stream movies online.

It is a Techno-horror film starring Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne as lead characters. The movie is directed by Ranjeet Kamala Sankar, Salil V while the script was penned by Abhayakumar K, Anil Kurian. The background scores and sounds are composed by Dawn Vincent.

Not only Chathurmukham, many latest malayalam movies are leaked online for free download. Some of them are Irul, Joji, One, The Priest, Anugraheethan Antony and more,

Chathurmukham Movie Full Details

Movie Name: Chathura Mukham

Cast: Manju Warrier, Sunny Wayne, Srikant Murali

Online Streaming Platform: Yet to be updated

Release Date: 08 April 2021

Genre: Techno Horror

Language: Malayalam