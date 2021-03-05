ENTERTAINMENT

Chavu Kabru Chalga Trailer: Love in Smasanam – Gulal

Posted on
March 05, 2021

Chow Kabru Chalaga is set for its theatrical release on 19 March and the film’s trailer was released a while back.

The trailer implies that the lead pair share exciting chemistry. Basti Balraju aka Karthikeya tries to seduce Lavanya, a recently widowed woman. This is definitely a raw subject and there is a hint of oddity in it.

There is a difference in the characters of the main pair. Karthikeya and Lavanya fit into their roles perfectly.

Kaushik Pegalapatti, who is making his directorial debut with the film, has written a funny story. The trailer arouses curiosity about the film.

Chavu Kabru is produced by Bani Vas under the banner of Chailga GA 2 Pictures. Jacques Bejoy is composing music.

