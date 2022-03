This Saturday 26 March, Miss Belgium 2022 was crowned among the 30 finalists. Cheyenne van Earle, 22, and elected from Antwerp.

This Saturday was the election of Miss Belgium 2022. It’s Cheyenne van Earle, 22, from Greymont, the flight attendant, who leaves with the crown, ahead of Elle Leclerc, 22, ahead of Lokeren, real estate agent, and Silvana Spiros, 25. From Maasmechelen, who works in logistics and distribution management at Pfizer.













The Miss Belgium 2022 finale took place last night at De Panne’s Proximus Theater, for which 30…