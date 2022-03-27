Chayenne Van Aarle crowned Miss Belgium 2022

Cheyenne Van Earle, a 22-year-old flight attendant from Antwerp, was crowned Miss Belgium 2022 during a lavish evening in Edinkarke (de Panne) on Saturday. She will replace Cadist Deltour.

,I was born in a caravan, but I grew up in a palace. My dad adopted and cared for retired circus animals“Said the winner during the evening.”I have learned that if you work hard you can achieve your goals.Elle Leclerc of Lokeren was the first runner-up. Limburg’s Silvana Spiros completed the stage as second runner-up. Cheyenne Van Arle sailed with Volvo with a one-year fuel card and other prizes.

Mayor of De Panne Bram Degrik was notably part of the jury this year, as was Miss Ukraine. The latter spoke briefly during the evening. ,In my country, there’s a real war going on, and it’s not just soldiers who are dying. Citizen…