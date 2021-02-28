CHD Administration Recruitment 2021 Junior Engineer Apply for 42 Posts

Post Name: Fitter: Junior Engineer (Civil) Vacancy on 42 posts

brief information: Chandigarh Administration JE Recruitment has released Latest notification 42 posts for Chandigarh Administration Helper Vacancy for Chandigarh Administration Recruitment post. Interested candidates in Chandigarh administration can apply online till 30 March 2021 at chandigarh.gov.in.

Chandigarh Administration Jobs 2021 – Apply Online for 42 Junior Engineer Posts

Those candidates are applied to participate in the Chandigarh Administration JE Recruitment 2021 after the Chandigarh Administration JE vacancy and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. Read the notification before applying online. A brief description of the official notification is given below. Other details like age limit, educational qualification, selection process, Application fees and how to apply are given below.