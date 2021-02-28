LATEST

CHD Administration Recruitment 2021 Junior Engineer Apply for 42 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Junior Engineer (Civil) Vacancy on 42 posts
brief information: Chandigarh Administration JE Recruitment has released Latest notification 42 posts for Chandigarh Administration Helper Vacancy for Chandigarh Administration Recruitment post. Interested candidates in Chandigarh administration can apply online till 30 March 2021 at chandigarh.gov.in.

Chandigarh Administration Jobs 2021 – Apply Online for 42 Junior Engineer Posts

Those candidates are applied to participate in the Chandigarh Administration JE Recruitment 2021 after the Chandigarh Administration JE vacancy and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria. Read the notification before applying online. A brief description of the official notification is given below. Other details like Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2021, Chandigarh Administration JE Jobs 2021, Chandigarh Administration Jobs 2021, CHD Administration Recruitment 2021, Chandigarh Administration Notification 2021, Junior Engineer Jobs in Chandigarh, Chandigarh Administration Junior Engineer Vacancy 2021 like age limit, educational qualification, selection process, Application fees and how to apply are given below.

Chandigarh Administration Recruitment
Junior Engineer (Civil) Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must pass 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering, Certificate of ICT Skill Course, Course on Computer Concept (CCC), Certificate / Diploma / Master Degree in Computer Science. Or equivalent from recognized board / university / institute
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 08/03/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 30/03/2021.
Application fee

  • General / OBC application fee (non-refundable) 1000 / – Rs.
  • SC / PWD / Ex-servicemen application fee 500 / – Rs.
pay scale

  • Please go to the official notification given below.
Age Range

  • minimum age: 18 years.
  • Maximum Age: 47 years.
Selection Process

  • Written exam.
  • Document verification.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: Chandigarh
CHD Administration Vacancy Details Total: 42 posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
