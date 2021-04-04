CHE vs WBA Live Score Premier League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Preview & Top Picks

The team Chelsea is going to lock horns against their rival team West Bromwich Albion on Friday. This upcoming match of Premier League 2021 is going to play at the venue of Stamford Bridge on April 02, 2021. The combat between CHE and WBA is going to kick-off at 05:00 PM, as per to IST. Below here are the details about CHE vs WBA match, including the preview, squads, key players and so on.

Chelsea vs West Bromwich Albion Preview

As of now, there’s been a lot of difference between Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion in this on-going league. The team West Bromwich Albion (WBA) has played 29 matches in total in which they have won only three games and nine draw matches as well. Their performance so far is not up to mark and this has made them sit on the 19th spot in the league table having 18 points scored in their pocket. Their last match was played against Crystal Palace which was a defeat for WBA by 0-1 scores. Earlier this, the team has played against Newcastle United and with 0-0 points, the match ended as a draw. On the other hand, the team Chelsea (CHE) is playing well so far, they are placed at the fourth spot in the league table having 51 points scored in their pocket. As of now, the team has played 29 matches, in which they have gained success in 14 matches, and 9 draw matches. Their last match was played against Leeds United which was a draw match as both the teams didn’t score any single score in the game.

CHE vs WBA Team Squads

Chelsea Squads

Andreas Christensen, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, Emerson, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Bate, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner

West Bromwich Albion Squads

JonathanLeko, JakeLivermore, BranislavIvanović, SemiAjayi, SamuelField, SamJohnstone, AndyLonergan, CallumRobinson, HalRobson-Kanu, KennethZohore, KamilGrosicki, MatheusPereira, ConorGallagher, FilipKrovinović, GradyDiangana, KarlanGrant, MattPhillips, KyleEdwards, RicoRichards, KieranGibbs, DaraO’Shea, CédricKipré, DarnellFurlong, KyleBartley, ConorTownsend, LeePeltier, DavidButton, RekeemHarper, RomaineSawyers, RobertSnodgrass

Probable Playing 11

CHE team: Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger, Jorginho Mason Mount, Édouard Mendy, Callum Hudson-Odoi, César Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Olivier Giroud, Emerson, Timo Werner

Team WBA: Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Jake Livermore, Kyle Bartley, Matt Phillips, Mbaye Diagne, Conor Townsend, Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson, Dara O’Shea, Robert Snodgrass

Key Players & Winner Prediction

As of now, there are some players who are playing exceptional and are scoring good points in their current matches for their respective teams. All these players are worth considering for the upcoming match and such players from the team Chelsea (CHE) are Tammy Abraham, Jorginho and Mason Mount. These three players have scored 6, 6 and 5 goals respectively in their so far played matches. Meanwhile, the team West Bromwich Albion (WBA) list of scoring players from their current squads are Matheus Pereira, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi. These players have scored 5, 3 and 2 goals respectively. The recent form of CHE and WBA is very opposite from each other, giving Chelsea an upper hand with four wins (W W D W W). On the other hand, the team West Bromwich Albion has won only one match out of their last five games (L D L W D). Overall, team CHE is very ahead of WBA and they have high possibility of getting a victory to continue their winning momentum in the league.