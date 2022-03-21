cheapest 7 seater family car Renault Triber know its price and features

New Delhi, Auto Desk. If we talk about the cheapest MPV in India, then the name of Renault Triber comes first. This is a great family car. In this, your family or friends can travel together, as you get 7 seats in it. A large family can fit in this vehicle at once. The Renault Triber is more affordable than some of the hatchback cars available in India. This is a very affordable family car for the common man. If you are also planning to buy this car, then this news is for you only. In this you also get to see the mileage of 18-19 km / l.

what is the price

First of all, if we talk about its price, then the starting price of its base model Renault Triber RXE is Rs 5,69,000 (ex-showroom). At the same time, the price of its top model RXZ EASY-R DUALTONE is Rs 8,25,000 (ex-showroom).

safe car

Talking about its safety features, the Renault Triber has got 4 stars for adult occupant and 3 stars for child safety in the Global NCAP crash test. This means that the Renault Triber is not only spacious and economical, but also one of the safest vehicles in the Indian market.

How is its engine?

Talking about its engine, Renault Triber has a 999cc 3-cylinder engine, which generates power of 71 Hp at 6250 Rpm and 96 Nm of torque at 3500 Rpm. Talking about the braking system, the Triber has a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. In terms of suspension, the Triber gets McPherson strutton suspension with lower triangle and coil spring at the front and torsion beam axle suspension at the rear.

40 liter fuel tank capacity

In terms of dimensions, Triber length 3990 mm, width 1739 mm, front track 1547 mm, rear track 1545 mm, height 1643 mm, wheelbase 2636 mm, ground clearance 182 mm, boot space life mode 625 liters, boot space tribe mode 84 liters and fuel tank capacity is 40 liters. Talking about the features, the Triber gets features like 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC vents for second and third row seats and airbags for safety.

Edited By: Sarveshwar Pathak